Rishi Sunak's authority with Tory MPs is waning and he is now facing policy battles on almost every front.

We analyse which fights the new prime minister can win and which aren’t worth engaging in, and whether the Conservative party is serious about the next election.

Plus, we look at the Tory and Labour wooing of business at this week’s CBI conference and if Sir Keir Starmer is doing enough on immigration to win enterprise over.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with columnist and associate editor Stephen Bush, deputy opinion editor Miranda Green, chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and chief business correspondent Dan Thomas.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers are Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @SebastianEPayne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: BBC / Sky