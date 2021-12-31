The HTSI editor picks her favourite reads of 2021 Jo Ellison chooses her favourite pieces from the magazine’s past 12 months © Mous Lamrabat | Bernard Arnault What’s your favourite musical?After a year of darkness, Tim Rice, Elaine Paige, Christopher Kane and other superfans celebrate the blissfully uncool world of jazz hands and overturesThe joy of geraniumsThe most loyal of companions, the pelargonium is an enduring symbol of strength – and source of solaceRenzo Piano: ‘Buildings are like children – you want them to have a happy life’At 83, the architect behind the Centre Pompidou and the Shard is working on his most ambitious projects yet. He explains why his buildings are designed to flyAnother Lebanon: a journey back in timeAt turning points in history, what happens to our stories? One writer goes in search of the guardians of the country’s Golden AgeHouse of the spirits: the magical afterlife of No 43The flamenco dancer and artist Ron Hitchin lived in the same house in Hackney for nearly 70 years. It has now become the launchpad for a new interiors brand, Atelier LKMeet the Margaret Howell superfansFor more than 50 years, Howell has reigned as the queen of understated fashion. Five leading creatives explain why she’s the perfect fit for all occasions More from this SeriesTracee Ellis Ross: ‘Everything in my home has a story’The actress finds joy in French fries, long phone calls and her mother Diana’s epic styleSix artists reshaping our way of seeingFor this cadre of international talent, the past year has been a moment of incredible productivity – and freedomDelfina Delettrez, at home on the Fendi farmThe 33-year-old daughter of the fabled fashion dynasty finds creative inspiration – and her favourite tractor – at the family’s agricultural estateRufus Wainwright: ‘A good caviar moment can really cover up a lot of anguish’The musician and composer dashes for Delft vases and swigs maple syrup straight from the bottleBernard Arnault – ‘Paris is booming’With the Cheval Blanc hotel, the LVMH chairman and CEO is cementing his influence in the French capital – and his confidence in its renewal World exclusive: What Frank Ocean did nextIn his first interview for two years, the elusive music icon shares the first look at Homer, his debut luxury brandInside the elite world of international showjumpingWant to become a champion in the world’s most glamorous arena? You’ll need guts, determination, understanding parents – and a stable full of cashLuscombe Farm and the rediscovered world of a postwar cultural dynasty A cache of paintings found in a Devon idyll sheds new light on an extraordinary familyThe hidden figures of Howard TangyeHe taught John Galliano to draw – now his own work is taking centre stage