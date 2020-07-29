The heads of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook appear before Congress on Wednesday

Moderna is pitching its coronavirus vaccine at about $50 to $60 per course, the Federal Reserve has announced that it will extend emergency lending facilities, the European Central Bank has called on eurozone banks to continue to freeze dividend payments and Europe is bracing for another surge in coronavirus cases. Plus, the heads of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook are set to appear together before Congress for the first time. The FT’s Lauren Fedor will explain what might come out of this hearing.





Big tech goes to Washington

https://www.ft.com/content/3e26d31f-9cff-4b3b-a971-02e16996c190





Moderna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course

https://www.ft.com/content/405c0d07-d15a-4f5b-8a77-3c2fbd5d4c1c





Europe battles to contain surge in Covid-19 cases

ft.com/content/bcddc297-b7f2-444d-908f-54e8ce6f4f98?

