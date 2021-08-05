Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The value of the world’s stock of negative-yielding debt has ballooned to more than $16.5tn, SoftBank’s second Vision Fund plans to invest $100m in a new fund started by one of its former top partners, and US food delivery group DoorDash is preparing to make its first investment in Europe. Plus, the FT’s global China editor, James Kynge explains why younger Chinese people are opting out of stressful jobs.





Bond rally pushes global stock of negative-yielding debt above $16tn

SoftBank to invest $100m in former partner’s fund with Miles Kruppa, venture capital correspondent

DoorDash in talks to invest in German grocery app Gorillas

China’s young ‘lie flat’ instead of accepting stress with James Kynge, global China editor

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

