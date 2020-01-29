Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Apple recorded new records for both revenue and income for the holiday sales period, Starbucks has closed more than half of its 4,300 outlets in China over the coronavirus, Senate Republican leaders put pressure on colleagues to block witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and Mr Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East peace plan. Plus, Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon is taking a gamble on consumer banking. The FT’s Laura Noonan reports on the bank’s overhaul, and what has led to its first-ever investor day.

