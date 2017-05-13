Investing in Gauteng

Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg, drives a third of South Africa’s economic output. We look at the efforts to tackle its struggles with corruption, gold mining, housing, crime, transport, power supply and other key issues

Turmoil grips Gauteng, South Africa’s commercial heartland

Corruption claims conspire to send Africa’s financial centre reeling

Gold mining future of Gauteng province depends on technological innovation

Producers race to bring mechanisation to the mines

Investment needed to meet cheap housing demand in Gauteng province

More than 20 years on, segregation between rich city suburbs and sprawling townships remains

South Africa’s rand poses big problems for currency traders

Investors need thick skins, acute awareness of risk and a good knowledge of the politics of the ruling ANC

High South African crime rates and low faith in police boost private security in Gauteng

The total of private guards has doubled in the last 15 years and is a vital source of jobs

A city to charm developers

Joburg is tackling its reputation for danger as malls and new hotels flourish

South Africa’s Eskom company survives power cuts

State-owned utility stays optimistic while remaining at the centre of controversy

Gauteng Uber drivers air unhappiness over their share of the fare

The ride-hailing app has created jobs but is testing loyalty