Investing in Gauteng
Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg, drives a third of South Africa’s economic output. We look at the efforts to tackle its struggles with corruption, gold mining, housing, crime, transport, power supply and other key issues
Investing in Gauteng
Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg, drives a third of South Africa’s economic output. We look at the efforts to tackle its struggles with corruption, gold mining, housing, crime, transport, power supply and other key issues
Corruption claims conspire to send Africa’s financial centre reeling
Producers race to bring mechanisation to the mines
More than 20 years on, segregation between rich city suburbs and sprawling townships remains
Investors need thick skins, acute awareness of risk and a good knowledge of the politics of the ruling ANC
The total of private guards has doubled in the last 15 years and is a vital source of jobs
Joburg is tackling its reputation for danger as malls and new hotels flourish
State-owned utility stays optimistic while remaining at the centre of controversy
The ride-hailing app has created jobs but is testing loyalty