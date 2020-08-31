The EU plans to warn the bloc is too reliant on importing critical raw materials

The European Commission plans to warn member states that the EU is overly reliant on importing critical raw materials, and Japan is getting ready to pick a new prime minister after Shinzo Abe announced he is resigning. Plus, the FT’s tax and accountancy correspondent, Tabby Kinder, explains why - despite auditors’ promises to change after the Wirecard scandal - things in the industry might stay the same.





EU sounds alarm on critical raw materials shortages

ft.com/content/8f153358-810e-42b3-a529-a5a6d0f2077f?





Japan set for new PM in weeks as Shinzo Abe’s party plans speedy vote

https://www.ft.com/content/343dac7a-8260-46cc-a0b2-a4e37ba595e0





PwC pledges to review fraud detection after Wirecard scandal shakes industry

https://www.ft.com/content/c7dfdff2-e834-434d-aa0c-7876dc04a9a5





