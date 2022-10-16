This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Unemployment, growth, monetary policy. interest rates, macroeconomics, labour markets

Click to read the article and then answer the questions:

UK unemployment falls to lowest level since 1974

What is meant by unemployment?

What is the current unemployment rate?

What factors have contributed to a low level of unemployment? Explain

What effect does the new unemployment rate have on monetary policy? Explain in as much detail as possible

What macroeconomic policies can be implemented to help mitigate the concerns low unemployment rates have on the economy and growth? Explain in as much detail as possible (use a diagram where applicable)

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School