© Benjamin Bouchet. Collages by Mat Maitland and July Stars

From left: Fawaz Gruosi white-gold, titanium, diamond and sapphire earring (sold as pair). Dior Joaillerie white-gold, diamond, white cultured pearl, sapphire and Paraíba-type tourmaline Tie & Dior earrings. Piaget white-gold, sapphire and diamond Extraordinary Lights Celestial Ballet ear cuff. Jewellery throughout, POA

From left: Tasaki platinum, Akoya and South Sea pearl and diamond Ritz Paris Eveil necklace. Harry Winston platinum and diamond Secret Combination hoop earring (sold as pair). Cindy Chao yellow- and white-gold and fancy diamond The Art Jewel Aquatic Collection Coral earring (sold as pair)

Fabio Salini pink-gold, ruby, shell, coral and silk necklace

From top: De Beers white-gold and diamond Mosaic necklace. Boodles rose-gold, tourmaline and diamond Underwater Dreams necklace

Cartier white-gold, emerald, chalcedony, coral, onyx, black lacquer and diamond Balea High Jewellery watch and white‑gold, emerald, chalcedony, onyx and diamond Balea High Jewellery earring (sold as pair)

Chaumet white-gold and diamond Déferlante necklace. Van Cleef & Arpels white-gold and diamond Palmyre earrings

Chanel High Jewellery white-gold, lapis lazuli, cultured pearl and diamond Flying Cloud necklace. Graff white-gold and diamond earrings

Bulgari pink-gold, mother-of-pearl, tanzanite, sapphire and diamond High Jewellery Divas’ Dream necklace. Louis Vuitton white-gold, opal, sapphire, emerald and diamond Stellar Times Céleste bracelet

From left: Chopard white-gold, tanzanite, diamond and sapphire Red Carpet cuff bracelet. Annoushka gold and diamond Hidden Reef cuff bracelet. Pomellato rose-gold, diamond and Tahitian pearl Sabbia ring