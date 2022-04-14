Styling by Caragh McKay. Photography by Benjamin Bouchet. Collages by Mat Maitland and July Stars

Fawaz Gruosi white-gold, titanium, diamond and sapphire earring (sold as pair). Dior Joaillerie white-gold, diamond, white cultured pearl, sapphire and Paraíba-type tourmaline Tie & Dior earrings. Piaget white-gold, sapphire and diamond Extraordinary Lights Celestial Ballet ear cuff. Jewellery throughout, POA
Tasaki platinum, Akoya and South Sea pearl and diamond Ritz Paris Eveil necklace. Harry Winston platinum and diamond Secret Combination hoop earring (sold as pair). Cindy Chao yellow- and white-gold and fancy diamond The Art Jewel Aquatic Collection Coral earring (sold as pair)
Fabio Salini pink-gold, ruby, shell, coral and silk necklace
From top: De Beers white-gold and diamond Mosaic necklace. Boodles rose-gold, tourmaline and diamond Underwater Dreams necklace
Cartier white-gold, emerald, chalcedony, coral, onyx, black lacquer and diamond Balea High Jewellery watch and white‑gold, emerald, chalcedony, onyx and diamond Balea High Jewellery earring (sold as pair)
Chanel High Jewellery white-gold, lapis lazuli, cultured pearl and diamond Flying Cloud necklace. Graff white-gold and diamond earrings
Bulgari pink-gold, mother-of-pearl, tanzanite, sapphire and diamond High Jewellery Divas’ Dream necklace. Louis Vuitton white‑gold, opal, sapphire, emerald and diamond Stellar Times Céleste bracelet
Chopard white-gold, tanzanite, diamond and sapphire Red Carpet cuff bracelet. Annoushka gold and diamond Hidden Reef cuff bracelet. Pomellato rose-gold, diamond and Tahitian pearl Sabbia ring
