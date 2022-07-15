All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, what is James’s surname?

Which Hampshire village is known as “the capital of the New Forest”?

Which former QPR and Manchester City footballer was sacked by Sky in 2005 after making a joke about the recent Asian tsunami?

The cousin of which Hollywood actress — and 1960s pin-up — was Bolivia’s first female president?

Which London venue was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 — although she was too overcome to perform the ceremony itself?

© Dreamstime What term for the Almería coast in Andalucía, Spain was coined in the 1920s to promote tourism?

Which first name is shared by the actors who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and George in Seinfeld?

Which Trojan priestess was fated to speak true prophecies but never be believed?

Which song made Clive Dunn from Dad’s Army a one-hit wonder?