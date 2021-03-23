Claer catches up with Josh, who was hiding thousands of dollars of credit card debt from his wife

In this special ‘What happened next’ Money Clinic episode, Claer catches up with US financial services worker Josh. When they spoke last October, he was hiding thousands of dollars in credit card debt from his wife. Under lockdown, the couple had managed to save up enough money to pay them off - but she wanted to use this cash for a deposit on their first home. The podcast experts had plenty of advice about dealing with credit card debt, and what could happen if Josh took on even more debt with a mortgage. Six months later, has he paid off his debt and cut up his cards, did he buy a property, and are he and his wife still talking openly about money? The experts were Sara Williams aka The Debt Camel, and the FT’s US finance editor Robert Armstrong. The original podcast was released on October 20 2020.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com, with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer @Claerb and read her Serious Money column.

