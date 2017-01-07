Sir Ivan Rogers quits civil service

Sir Ivan Rogers has quit the civil service days after announcing his resignation as Britain’s ambassador to the EU.

Sir Ivan’s future plans were unclear after his abrupt decision to leave the Brussels mission to the EU, although the tone of his farewell email to colleagues suggested he would leave the civil service.

The Sun reported last week that he was “on the prowl” for another senior civil service job, although Sir Ivan has told friends that this was entirely untrue.

Given the recriminations that accompanied his resignation — he complained about “muddled thinking” about Brexit and suggested Theresa May’s team did not like hearing bad news — any future as a senior ambassador seemed unlikely.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said Sir Ivan would be paid three months salary in lieu of his notice period, but had not sought a pay-off and would not be paid one.

“Sir Ivan Rogers resigned as UK permanent representative to Brussels on 3 January. He did not seek any further civil service appointment and has therefore resigned from the civil service with immediate effect.

“We are grateful for Sir Ivan’s work in Brussels and across a number of other senior positions in the civil service,” the spokesman said.

Sir Ivan’s friends confirmed he did not seek a new job or a pay off and decided that in view of the circumstances of his departure it was better if he left immediately and be given a payment in lieu of his notice period.