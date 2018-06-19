Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Ever since Goldman Sachs launched the concept of the Brics nations in 2001, there were always sceptics who doubted that the group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — had much in common. But, Gideon Rachman observes in his latest column, there is at least one thing they do share: endemic corruption. All five countries have ingrained graft problems. Not only are their populations furious about being perpetually swindled, but corruption in emerging markets has global implications.

In a connected world, it is much easier for corruption to spread and be disguised Gideon notes. That is why a scandal in Malaysia can have political reverberations in Switzerland or the US. But it is also possible that the growing economic power of countries such as China, India and Russia may be spreading corrupt practices rapidly. And while the sanctimonious west likes to pride itself on its sound institutions, westerners are just as willing to share in the proceeds of corruption.

Snake oil

Robert Shrimsley accuses Theresa May, the UK prime minister, of a total capitulation to cynicism after her claim that increased funding for the NHS will be paid for by a “Brexit dividend”, which does not exist.

Migration warning

Fergus Peace explains that the EU is on a slippery slope to adopting the kind of pitiless refugee policy that is already being practised in Australia.

Macron v Merkel

Judy Dempsey argues that the French and German leaders desperately need to present a united front at next week’s EU summit. But that is much easier said than done.

Doubtful drugmakers

Erik Nordkamp, the managing director of Pfizer UK, warns that the UK pharmaceuticals industry, which employs more than 140,000 people, urgently needs reform.

What you’ve been saying

Trump: the situation will not have changed fundamentally by 2020— Letter from Robert Denham:

There is little reason to expect that Donald Trump will leave office voluntarily unless he is overwhelmingly defeated, which is unlikely. Even then he will demand a full pardon and ironclad guarantees against future prosecution. In this respect, the situation will not be fundamentally different in two years’ time. The same 44 per cent who believe the Mueller investigation is a “political witch hunt” will believe the election was rigged, as Mr Trump will claim if he loses.

Comment by Felix Drost on Donald Trump’s trade tirades show his mastery of the message:

What we now learn is that the world has no vision if the US Presidency has no vision. We followed along with FDR, Eisenhower, JFK, Reagan, Clinton and Bush et. al in their postwar course because we wanted to or had to: there was no alternative worthy of considering or competition. And now with Trump effectively disowning the US global leadership position, we don’t know what to do next.

The central bank payment system would survive any crisis— Letter from Nicholas Gruen:

High-risk debt would then be (properly) repriced — with a little more “due diligence” going on. Borrowers would substitute towards more equity funding and lower spending. There would still be the usual mistakes and herd behaviour, but it would be on a smaller scale and with lower leverage against collateral. And the central bank payments system would survive any crisis, just as we are told cockroaches will survive a nuclear winter. That removes one central driver of bailouts. So wouldn’t asset bubbles, and the crises to which they can lead, be rarer? And milder?

Today’s opinion

