Era of quantitative easing is drawing to a close

We are now at the beginning of the end of arguably the greatest monetary policy experiment since John Law began dabbling with fiat paper money in France — almost exactly three centuries ago.

Markets have already decided that 2016 is the year when the economic stimulus baton switches hands from central banks to governments. Hopes nurtured by some modest fiscal easing this year have given way to wild optimism in the wake of Donald Trump’s shock election victory, and expectations that he will slash US taxes and ramp up infrastructure spending. Central banks’ reign over markets is over, many analysts have declared.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank departed slightly from this script, voting to extend its quantitative easing programme by another nine months to the end of 2017. But, from March, the size of the monthly bond purchases will fall from €80bn a month to €60bn.

In practice, this does not radically alter Europe’s monetary stimulus, with the total value of bonds bought next year falling to €780bn from an assumed level of €960bn, if QE had been extended for the full year at the current pace. ECB chief Mario Draghi insisted this did not represent a “tapering” of QE, which “has not been discussed, has not even been on the table”. QE could even be stepped up again if necessary, he stressed.

However, mixed interpretations of this sent eurozone government bonds on a rollercoaster on Thursday, while the euro fell sharply on the day.

Extending the QE programme appears the right decision, given that bond markets are in flux after the US election, investors are still nervous about Europe’s political outlook, and core inflation is still well below the 2 per cent target. Indeed, given that the ECB will be loath to force markets to go cold turkey, stimulus will probably continue well into 2018, albeit at a reduced rate.

Still, this probably represents the last hurrah of QE. The Fed will raise rates again later this month, the Bank of Japan has shifted to a “yield control” model and, barring a severe economic setback, the ECB is now probably on a path towards ending its own bond-buying programme — sooner or later. So the post-QE era is drawing nearer.

