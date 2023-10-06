20 buys to help you find your zen
Toast cotton gingham ikat wrap jacket, £310
Louis Vuitton paper, brass and leather Objets Nomades Concertina shade by Raw Edges, £4,850
Ananya gold, diamond and tiger’s eye Chakra bracelet, £8,250
Kamaro’an leather Woven Lid bag, £310, futurepresent.london
Ozeki 1950s paper Akari pendant light by Isamu Noguchi, £11,500, paulsmith.com
Theoreme Editions wood and glass Udo Udo coffee table by Hall.Haus, POA
1970s vintage rattan Lotus meditation chair, €495, vntg.com
By Pariah gold, agate, aventurine and quartz Essential Stacking ring stack, £850
Chaumet rose-gold, diamond and malachite Jeux de Liens single earring, £1,240
Eres cashmere and wool crop top bra, £225, and briefs, £255
Aman Nourishing Rain face mist, £85 for 100ml, harrods.com
Loewe Kagero knot stone with leather detail, £225
Almasika gold and diamond Universum pinkie ring, £1,254
Loveness Lee gold-plated recycled-sterling-silver Zion ring, £135
Joaquim Tenreiro 1947 wood and cane chaise longue, €95,000, chastel-marechal.com
Guess Jeans wool-mix knit jumper, £110
Akatue leather and elephant grass Baby Maa basket, £35
Lily Gabriella gold, jade and onyx Modern Talisman pendant, £1,600
Giorgio Armani leather bracelet, £1,700
Chanel silk Camellia hair clip, £795
