Aylin Bayhan

Toast cotton gingham ikat wrap jacket, £310

Louis Vuitton paper, brass and leather Objets Nomades Concertina shade by Raw Edges, £4,850

Ananya gold, diamond and tiger’s eye Chakra bracelet, £8,250

Kamaro’an leather Woven Lid bag, £310, futurepresent.london

Ozeki 1950s paper Akari pendant light by Isamu Noguchi, £11,500, paulsmith.com

Theoreme Editions wood and glass Udo Udo coffee table by Hall.Haus, POA

1970s vintage rattan Lotus meditation chair, €495, vntg.com

By Pariah gold, agate, aventurine and quartz Essential Stacking ring stack, £850 

Chaumet rose-gold, diamond and malachite Jeux de Liens single earring, £1,240

Eres cashmere and wool crop top bra, £225, and briefs, £255 

Aman Nourishing Rain face mist, £85 for 100ml, harrods.com

Loewe Kagero knot stone with leather detail, £225 

Almasika gold and diamond Universum pinkie ring, £1,660

Loveness Lee gold-plated recycled-sterling-silver Zion ring, £135 

Joaquim Tenreiro 1947 wood and cane chaise longue, €95,000, chastel-marechal.com

Guess Jeans wool-mix knit jumper, £110

Akatue leather and elephant grass Baby Maa basket, £35

Lily Gabriella gold, jade and onyx Modern Talisman pendant, £1,600

Giorgio Armani leather bracelet, £1,700

Chanel silk Camellia hair clip, £795

