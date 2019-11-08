The Irish border question is back

The prime minister has been selling his Brexit deal on the campaign trail, but his words could reignite a row over whether it would lead to a customs border in the Irish Sea.

A video has emerged on Twitter of Boris Johnson meeting with local Conservatives in Northern Ireland last night. In it, the prime minister promised that there would be no checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and Great Britain under his Brexit deal.

Here are his words, in video posted by campaigning group Manufacturing NI:

“The great thing that has been misunderstood on this is there will not be checks, there will not be checks. I speak as the prime minister of the United Kingdom and a passionate unionist. There will not be checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. Because we are the government of the United Kingdom, and we will not institute or implement or enact such checks.”

The Conservatives lost the support of the Northern Irish DUP on the grounds the deal would lead to customs checks on some goods traveling from Northern Ireland into mainland Great Britain, and much of this debate comes down to what would be defined as a “check”.

The prime minister has previously been clear that there would not be any, but he has also said in the Commons that there will be “some light touch measures on the border.”

Stephen Barclay, the Brexit secretary, has also confirmed that businesses in Northern Ireland will have to complete export declaration forms when exporting goods across the Irish Sea to Great Britain.