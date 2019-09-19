Tech exceptionalism — the idea that technology companies somehow operate in their own rarified universe, beyond the constraints faced by normal businesses — was good while it lasted.

It helped many of today’s tech leaders keep regulators at bay. After all, why should they be subject to rules designed for more prosaic businesses that were founded in less enlightened times?

It also supported higher valuations. Who would not want the halo effect that comes from being associated with a fast-growing sector where stock is often sold at a multiple of a company’s revenue, rather than earnings? But when this vaunted self-image collides with the real world, the results can be jarring.

The proponents of exceptionalism have certainly been taking a beating. Exhibit A, in recent days, has been California’s new law tightening the rules that determine when companies can treat workers as independent contractors rather than employees. As with the state’s new privacy legislation, this could make California the trendsetter for rules that spread across the US — something that makes the tech companies shudder.

The law’s biggest impact is likely to be on groups of workers who usually spend less time in the spotlight than Uber drivers. Many cleaners, janitors and construction workers may soon find themselves reclassified as employees, with the benefits that come along with that (such as minimum pay guarantees and the right to unionise). But it also poses a direct challenge to the so-called gig economy, which has prided itself on creating a flexible style of working that places it outside old employment rules.

It is certainly not a foregone conclusion that the drivers summoned by ride-hailing apps, along with other gig economy workers, will end up on the corporate payroll. Uber argues that, even with California’s stricter test, it will still be able to treat its drivers as independent contractors.

What this comes down to, at heart, is whether Uber is a tech company, or whether it is really just another operator of a taxi-like service. According to California’s new law, companies can only treat workers as contractors if the work these people do falls outside the organisation’s usual business

In short: if Uber is a service for supplying rides, then the work of driving would seem to be closely tied to its core mission. But if it is instead a tech company, operating at one remove from the actual service — one that operates an online platform, selling technology services to both drivers and riders in a two-sided market — then driving may not be as central.

This is likely to be a hard case for Uber to make. After all, it is so closely associated with its core service that its name has even become a verb for taking a ride. But this is not a foregone conclusion.

This points to a bigger issue. The collision of tech exceptionalism with the real world has become more evident as self-styled “tech” companies have intruded deeper into the provision of services beyond the digital universe. Can they really hold themselves to a different standard — or expect investors to give them the benefit of the doubt?

Not surprisingly, WeWork, which has become the poster child for much that is wrong with tech, is also caught up in this. The valuation it once hoped to get when selling its shares on Wall Street reflects its self-image as a tech company. But seen as a real estate concern, that becomes much harder to justify. Any tech lustre WeWork managed to attract to its brand has well and truly faded.

Similar questions face other “tech” companies as they move beyond the virtual world. What is the difference, after all, between a tech company that enables a physical service, and a more traditional concern that has geared up its tech capabilities to compete with the new digital competition?

A clear dividing line based on business model has been one test. But as that line is challenged by new regulations such as California’s new employment law, the distinction becomes harder to sustain.

For ride-hailing, delivery and other gig economy companies this is far from the end of the story. California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has said that he wants to find a compromise. Uber, meanwhile, supports a form of worker classification that stops short of full employee status but still offers things such as minimum pay — for the time workers are actively engaged in handling Uber rides — and the right to join a union.

Along with Lyft and DoorDash, it has also threatened to put the issue directly to California voters. And though workers might welcome the benefits that come with employee status, many will not find it so attractive if it locks them into working set shifts or limits other freedoms.

All of this leaves plenty of room for further debate and rule setting. Gig economy companies have a strong case in pushing for new employment rules that are better suited to the new types of marketplace they enable.

But that should not obscure the fact that the world has changed: their ability to operate in tech’s version of alternative reality is coming to an end.

