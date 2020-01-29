It must be the least known epicentre of global terrorism. Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in west Africa, is now home to the world’s fastest-growing Islamist insurgency. Only last weekend, suspected militants attacked a market not far from the lightly patrolled border with Mali, killing some 50 people.

That was merely the latest in a gruesome string of attacks on targets soft and hard. Thousands of people were killed last year and some 560,000 displaced in a country of 19m. On Christmas Eve, 35 civilians — 31 of them women — were slaughtered when dozens of militants on motorbikes rode into town in Soum province, where last weekend’s attack took place. A few days later, 11 soldiers were killed at a military base, again in Soum. As the crisis escalates, the Norwegian Refugee Council predicts the number of displaced people will rise to 900,000.

Burkina Faso borders six countries. Two of them, Niger and especially Mali, are centres of Islamist insurgencies themselves. They are home to a potpourri of homegrown rebellions, foreign fighters linked to al-Qaeda and

Isis, criminal gangs and weapons pouring out of Libya. The lure of fundamentalism, with its promise of order, is strong in parts of the country where traces of the state are as wispy as gun smoke.

The other four countries — Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo and Benin — are coastal nations that have mostly been spared terrorist attention. That is likely to change. Geography and circumstance have rendered Burkina Faso a potential conduit for a jihadi insurgency that now menaces much of west Africa.

The country is the latest battleground in a war that first announced itself in 2012. Then, local Tuareg rebels joined forces with al-Qaeda affiliated foreign fighters. They quickly took over much of northern Mali, imposing a sharia regime in a region previously known for tolerance, music and ancient learning centred on Timbuktu. It took a 2013 invasion by French forces wielding formidable air power to dislodge them.

Operation Serval, as it was called, was a swift success. As so often in military interventions, the follow-up has been less impressive. The French, rightly, had no plans for nation building. Unfortunately, it seems, neither did the Malian government.

The Islamist threat has since metastasised. In Mali, central towns such as Mopti and Gao are in effect beyond government influence. Fighting has spread to Niger and Burkina Faso. The region has drawn fighters fleeing the crumbled caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

On paper, the response is joined up. On the ground, it has been piecemeal. The so-called G5 group of five Sahelian countries — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger — has formed a combined force to battle the insurgency. Signs of strain are everywhere.

Too often, government troops — poorly trained, poorly equipped and poorly paid — commit their own atrocities, stoking further resentment. The title of a Human Rights Watch report on Burkina Faso — “During the day, we are afraid of the army, and at night of the jihadis” — tells you much of what you need to know.

The western response is almost as shaky. France has 4,500 troops in Mali under the umbrella of Operation Barkhane. The US has several hundred personnel and two drone bases in Niger. But nerves are jangling. Last month, Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, angered by anti-French sentiment — some of it coming from government officials themselves — threatened to draw down his troops. He is right. Regional governments need to back the French or sack them. They cannot have it both ways.

In the end, Mr Macron agreed to bolster the French presence with 220 extra troops. Coalition forces will, at least in theory, be under joint French-G5 command. Mr Macron has urged the US not to quit, as has been floated, calling its presence “irreplaceable”.

Irreplaceable or not, a military response alone is not enough. Mishandled, it could be counterproductive.

Insecurity loves an institutional vacuum. In much of the Sahel, that is precisely what the insurgents have found. The most urgent need is for a functioning state. That means spreading the public goods — schools, healthcare, infrastructure, economic opportunity and security — that are the gift of good governance.

While this is primarily the responsibility of national governments, they are mostly failing in their task. They urgently need to build a social contract between themselves and those in whose names they govern. If outsiders can help in that cause, that is where their priority should lie.

Military intervention is no long-term solution. Judging by the recent escalation in violence, it may not even be a short-term one.

david.pilling@ft.com

