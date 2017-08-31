Four of the mini-successes in August Brexit talks

Slow progress and no big breakthroughs was the story of the August round of Brexit talks between Britain and the EU.

But in 3½ days of largely technical discussions, a series of agreements were reached in areas including the rights of UK and EU citizens after Brexit — including to healthcare and insurance — and the question of Northern Ireland.

Here is a rundown of the mini-breakthroughs:

Pensioners abroad and healthcare

A British pensioner in Spain will still be able receive his or her UK pension after Brexit and keep hold of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) which grants temporary access to healthcare services in any of the other 27 member states.

The status of the EHIC system had been under doubt following the Leave vote. Thursday’s agreement retains the insurance scheme for UK nationals living in the EU and EU citizens in Britain at the point of Brexit.

“That’s good news for UK pensioners,” said David Davis, the UK’s Brexit secretary, on Thursday.

But the UK is pushing for all Britons to have access to the EU’s insurance system after 2019 as part of its close future relationship with the bloc. This is a point which the European Commission wants to consider as part of the second phase of talks and not the divorce arrangements.

The insurance card provides temporary state healthcare in the EU’s 27 countries in addition to Iceland, Norway, Lichtenstein and Switzerland.

Northern Ireland

Talks on Northern Ireland proved to be one of the main bright spots in the third round talks, with both sides hailing progress.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, said negotiations were “fruitful” while Mr Davis praised the “concrete” progress made in a 2½-hour session between the two technical teams on Wednesday.

Negotiations centred on the common travel area between Northern Ireland and Ireland and the rights of Irish citizens under the Good Friday Agreement.

In a bid to address Commission concerns over EU27 nationals facing discriminatory border controls, Britain said it would pledge in writing to not change the current operation of the common travel area.

Britain and EU also agreed that a citizen of Northern Ireland will still be able to choose between British or Irish citizenship, with the latter making them a citizen of the EU after Brexit.

There was also a promise to examine all co-operation that currently exists between Northern Ireland and the Republic at the next negotiating round. These topics include how flood management is co-ordinated between the north and south after Brexit and the rights of citizens to travel across the border to access healthcare.

Qualifications

A British doctor abroad will still be able to practise medicine in their EU country of residence after Brexit.

As part of talks on recognising professional qualifications, the two sides also agreed that citizens from both sides will be able to set up their own businesses in the country they are resident after 2019.

But the British government is pushing to widen the scope of mutual recognition so a British lawyer living in Germany could move to practice law in France or any other member state after Brexit — making their qualification portable across borders. This is being resisted by Brussels.

Britain wants to recognise a whole array of professional qualifications, from law and accountancy to anything from seafaring to animal slaughter. But those talks will take place on another day.

Frontier Workers

Within the array of citizens’ rights to be untangled, both Britain and EU agreed that frontier workers — citizens who reside in one EU member state but commute to another for work — will still be able to make their journeys freely to the UK after Brexit.

This agreement will fall under the future “withdrawal agreement” between the two sides.

There are around 30,000 frontier workers who travel regularly to the UK, mostly from eastern Europe and the Balkans. Precise definitions of who counts as a frontier worker is due to be finalised in forthcoming negotiating rounds.