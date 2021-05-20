Print this page

Could the country collapse after the military coup?

The military coup in Myanmar threatens to roll back a decade of democratisation. In the months since the February coup, there have been strikes and protests as well as mass arrests and escalating violence as the junta attempts to quell rebellions. Gideon talks to Thant Myint-U, a Burmese historian and political analyst, about the situation in Myanmar and whether the country risks becoming a failed state.

Review clips: LBJ Presidential Library, AP, Reuters


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast