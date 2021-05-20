Could the country collapse after the military coup?

The military coup in Myanmar threatens to roll back a decade of democratisation. In the months since the February coup, there have been strikes and protests as well as mass arrests and escalating violence as the junta attempts to quell rebellions. Gideon talks to Thant Myint-U, a Burmese historian and political analyst, about the situation in Myanmar and whether the country risks becoming a failed state.

Review clips: LBJ Presidential Library, AP, Reuters

