Daily briefing: Uber vacuum; Queen’s Speech; N Korea crony capitalism

Uber is facing a leadership vacuum after the departure of chief executive Travis Kalanick, a move that divided investors after it left the world’s largest private tech group with its three top executive posts vacant. His departure comes after pressure from investors, alarmed by several months of drift and 215 complaints from Uber’s staff, including serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Mr Kalanick, one of the founders of the ride-hailing company, was forced out by a group of investors without a successor in place after months of turmoil which have decimated the top ranks of the transportation group. Here’s Lex’s take.

Despite the turmoil, the company’s revenue increased to $3.4bn in the first quarter, and Mr Kalanick has a net worth of some $6.7bn. Here is an early profile of Mr Kalanick, and here is a column by the FT’s Brooke Masters on why it is time for his company to change. (FT, NYT, Bloomberg)

In the news

Queen’s Speech lays out UK’s Brexit programme

Theresa May has promised to earn “the trust and confidence” of the British people with a legislative programme of 27 bills intended to deliver Brexit, boost the fight against terrorism and help working families. Unmentioned in the speech: Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, which has been postponed amid reports that Mr Trump does not want to travel to a place where he is deeply unpopular and would probably face large protests. (FT)

French ministers resign

Two ministers of Emmanuel Macron’s new government resigned on Wednesday, over an investigation into hiring practices in the European Parliament. Justice minister François Bayrou and European affairs minister Marielle de Sarnez are both members of the centrist Democratic Movement (Modem), which formed an alliance with Mr Macron in parliamentary elections this month. The resignations come a day after defence minister Sylvie Goulard, also of Modem, stepped down over the same investigation. Tony Barber argues that Mr Macron can recast domestic scandals in a positive light. (Politico.eu, FT)

Saudi succession shake-up

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has promoted his son Mohammed bin Salman to crown prince, changing the established succession order of the House of Saud. The 31-year-old Prince Mohammed replaces his more experienced cousin, the 57-year-old Mohammed bin Nayef, who was also removed from the post of interior minister. The decision was endorsed by 31 out of 34 members of the Allegiance Council, which is made up of senior members of the ruling family. Check out our interactive look at the Saudi family tree here. (FT, Jazeera)

Toshiba opts for Japan-led alliance

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba has chosen a consortium of Japanese government investors and Bain Capital as the preferred bidder for its memory chip business, aiming to complete the deal worth some $18bn by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover huge losses. (NAR, Reuters)

The day ahead

EU summit

Leaders meet three days after Brexit talks begin in Brussels. Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator, is likely to provide them with an update. The heads of the 27 states are also expected to unite behind plans to deepen defence co-operation, an idea long resisted by London. They will also reassert their support for the Paris climate deal as some leaders warm to the idea of a bloc-wide single finance minister, though divisions remain over trade. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

North Korea’s journey from feudalism to crony capitalism

Kim Jong Un’s reforms have led to higher wages and private enterprise — making it harder to pressure the state with sanctions. Meanwhile, the US is trying to raise pressure on Pyongyang, even as Donald Trump’s itchy twitter fingers undermine their efforts. (FT)

The dark side of China’s national renewal

China’s rise can be seen through many lenses — Jamil Anderlini argues that the race-based ideas central to the country’s leader’s concepts of its ascent have unwelcome historical echoes. (FT)

Inside the CIA’s brutal interrogations

A lawsuit filed on behalf of former prisoners against military contractor psychologists reveals new details the US intelligence agency’s torture of suspects in the wake of 9/11. (NYT)

Syria tinderbox

As competing forces scramble to capture territory from Isis in eastern Syria, the region risks becoming a flashpoint for international confrontation, pitting the US and its allied forces against Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime. The FT’s David Gardner writes that fears of a conflagration are heightened by Washington’s incoherent policy in the region. (FT)

Trump, Russia and a shadowy business partnership

Tim O’Brien, a Trump biographer who was sued by the president years ago, talks to an insider at the Bayrock Group, a shadowy firm with strong links to the Trump family and the mob, and mysterious access to funds. (Bloomberg)

Trump’s net worth slips

The US president’s office properties are not bringing in as much revenue as expected, bringing his net worth down to a mere $2.9bn from $3bn a year ago. The drop is largely due to a drop in the value of three office properties in New York. (Bloomberg)

Why people hate hypocrisy

Politicians are experts at rationalising hypocrisy, even though it is widely detested by the voting public. It turns out that people are less bothered by the inconsistency of politicians’ statements than their moral proclamations that make them seem more virtuous than they really are. (Atlantic)

Beach blanket politics

When the hot weather arrives in Beijing, Communist party grandees repair to the beach at Beidaihe, a moon-shaped beach on the shores of the Bohai Sea. But this is no relaxing break; they are here to deliberate over their future leaders — and the horse-trading is intense. (FT)

Video of the day

Chile’s copper crash: life after the boom

In 2010 the world celebrated the rescue of 33 Chilean miners. But within months, the copper boom that enriched a generation of miners and made Chile one of the wealthiest countries in Latin America fizzled out. The FT reports on how the country, built on the copper industry, and its miners are struggling to come to terms with the new reality. (FT)