How To Spend It spring fashion special

FT SeriesHow To Spend It spring fashion specialThe insider’s guide to the hottest looks, trends, products and accessories for the new season© Bibi BorthwickTime to stretch your style credentials The new season starts with form-fitting jersey, mesh textures and metallicsThe new wave in French fashionMeet the designers revolutionising some of the most esteemed houses in Paris‘I want to take the stigma out of second-hand’With Reluxe, fashion stylist Clare Richardson is on a mission to make resale more chicWheel life: fashion gets playful this seasonLoud colours, pumped-up volume and more-is-more accessoriesCelebrity stylist Karla Welch on why ‘good clothes open doors’How does the woman who dresses Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson like to style herself?Look smart in the new skirt suitsWho said trousers have a monopoly on power dressing?More from this Series19 stylish ways to love your curvesAdd a little sensuality to your lifeMe and my constant gardenerFashion designer Ulla Johnson’s collaborations with landscape architect Miranda Brooks reflect a shared delight in capturing the wild withinThe conversion of fashion designer Francisco Costa For 13 years, he was creative director of womenswear at Calvin Klein. Then he went to the jungle and left it all behind – for breu new Lip gloss you’ll want to pout aboutShiny, sticky and totally irresistible. Beauty’s most luscious lip look is backHold me now: the key handbag trends to embraceWhat will you be toting to the office?Could fine dining be the saviour of the department store?In-house restaurants are taking things to the next levelEcoalf: the company trawling for climate-change solutionsThe fashion brand has been turning refuse into T-shirts since 2009