US investors to list Austrian bank Bawag on Vienna exchange

The US investors in Austrian retail bank Bawag PSK are planning to list its shares in the biggest stock debut on the Vienna exchange since 2007.

Private equity group Cerberus Capital Management and credit fund GoldenTree are expected to raise about €1bn selling a minority stake in the Vienna-headquartered bank, which is Austria’s third largest by assets.

Their long anticipated exit is likely to see about a fifth or a quarter of the shares listed initially, valuing the bank at about €5bn, according to people close to the deal.

Bawag, which has 2.2m customers, is being pitched as an efficient retail bank focused on some of the world’s most stable economies — Austria, Germany and Switzerland — and which has been significantly restructured over the past five years.

Cerberus bought Bawag in 2007, a year after the bank’s rescue by the Austrian government and other banks after becoming embroiled in a scandal surrounding a US broker. GoldenTree became a shareholder in 2012 after debt was converted to equity.

Unlike Austrian rivals Erste Group and Raiffeisen International, Bawag has eschewed exploiting the country’s historic and geographic links with eastern Europe, and had exited the region by 2013. Bawag’s listing is expected before the end of the year, possibly as early as next month.

Bawag reported pre-tax profits of €470m in 2016, up 12 per cent compared with the previous year. Its common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, of 13.6 per cent was slightly above both the Austrian average and the average for all banks supervised by the European Central Bank.

The initial share offering is welcome news for Vienna’s stock exchange, which has had a scarcity of stock launches since the 2007-08 financial crisis. The Strabag construction company raised €1.3bn in October 2007, but since then Vienna has seen just three initial public offerings, the biggest raising €366m, according to Dealogic data.

“Bawag group is one of Austria’s largest and best capitalised banks. As such, our place is on the Vienna stock exchange,” said Anas Abuzaakouk, chief executive.

The Bawag sale will be the largest European bank initial share offering since the Dutch government sold a fifth of its stake in ABN Amro in November 2015, according to Dealogic.

Cerberus controls about 54 per cent of shares in Bawag, which before the global financial crisis was owned by the Austrian trade union federation and had its roots in the “Arbeiterbank” or workers’ bank, founded in 1922. GoldenTree controls a further 40 per cent, with the remainder held by other shareholders.