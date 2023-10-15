Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Higher rates for longer are a good thing

What is “Zirp”?

What correlation does Bair identify in the years 1982-1990 and 1991-2001?

Explain in your own words why higher rates discipline the allocation of money

Who benefits most from Zirp, according to the author? Why?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox