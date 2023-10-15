© FT montage: Getty Images/Reuters
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Higher rates for longer are a good thing

  • What is “Zirp”?

  • What correlation does Bair identify in the years 1982-1990 and 1991-2001? 

  • Explain in your own words why higher rates discipline the allocation of money

  • Who benefits most from Zirp, according to the author? Why?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
