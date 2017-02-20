Erdogan assassination plot suspects go on trial in Turkey

Turkey has opened the trial of 47 men, including generals and special forces officers, who are accused of trying to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of last year’s failed coup.

It is first trial related to the attempt to topple the president and will address one of the most dramatic and contentious events of the failed putsch: the attack by soldiers on a hotel in Marmaris, a port town in south-western Turkey, where Mr Erdogan was on holiday.

The president and his aides left the hotel surreptitiously in the early hours of July 16, shortly after the coup began, and the mutinous soldiers ended up killing two policemen and shooting up Mr Erdogan’s room, according to Turkish officials and video footage of the hotel suite. By then, the president was already in Istanbul after loyalists in the security forces had taken back control of the city’s international airport, raising questions about why the hotel was still attacked.

Necip Topuz, the chief prosecutor, told reporters the trial was a landmark case as it lists Mr Erdogan as a plaintiff. He predicted that it would last at least a year.

The defendants include three generals, 14 officers from a special forces unit, 12 soldiers from a search and rescue team and two “underwater offence” commandos, according to Turkish media reports.

As the trial began, the men — who have yet to enter a plea — were marched into a convention hall in southern Turkey that was converted into a part-time courtroom. They were guarded by dozens of special forces soldiers while helicopters hovered over the building.

Statements leaked to pro-government media, which were obtained during a period in which the detainees were allegedly beaten and then paraded before cameras, focused on the alleged role of Brigadier General Gokhan Sahin Sonmezates, the highest ranking officer on trial.

Soldiers told prosecutors that Brig Gen Sonmezates ordered them to capture the president and bring him to an air base near Ankara, according to the leaked testimony. If that failed they were to kill him on orders from Hulusi Akar, the chief of general staff, who was being held at gunpoint by the putschists, Mr Akar said after the coup attempt. He remains head of the military.

Brig Gen Sonmezates is also charged with taking orders directly from Fethullah Gulen, an imam living in exile in the US who the government accuses of masterminding the coup attempt.

Mr Erdogan and Mr Gulen were once uneasy allies, but in the years leading up to the failed putsch relations between the two deteriorated. The president has accused the cleric’s followers of secretly infiltrating the judiciary, the police and other state institutions.

Mr Gulen’s movement, which runs schools around the world and has hundreds of thousands of followers in Turkey and abroad, is now considered a terrorist group by Ankara.

About 250 people were killed in the coup attempt. Since then, Mr Erdogan has carried out a sweeping purge of the military with thousands of officers and soldiers suspended, dismissed or detained. The government’s crackdown has also targeted civil servants, academics, opposition politicians and journalists.

Other trials related to the failed putsch are expected to begin shortly, with nearly 2,000 people listed as defendants in about 80 cases. Nearly 800 people who fled the country are to be tried in absentia.