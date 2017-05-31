Daily briefing: China-EU climate deal, US v China internet and sugar talks turn sour

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

China and the EU have come together to fill the vacuum if Donald Trump decides to retreat from international action on climate change by forging a new green alliance to combat global warming. In a stark re-alignment of forces, documents seen by the FT show that Beijing and Brussels have agreed to measures to accelerate what they call the “irreversible” shift away from fossil fuels and the “historic achievement” of the Paris climate accord, amid reports that Mr Trump has decided to pull out.

The UN secretary-general is urging Mr Trump to keep the US in the Paris climate agreement, warning that withdrawal could undermine US national security and the economy. Elon Musk has said he has “done all I can to advise directly” to Mr Trump that the US remain in the accord but if the US leaves he “will have no choice but to depart” the White House advisory councils on which he sits.

Meanwhile, large shareholders in ExxonMobil — the oil giant in favour of the US staying in the Paris pact — are supporting a call for the company to publish an annual assessment of the impact of climate policies on its business despite opposition from the board, in a sign of growing investor focus on the issue. (FT, Reuters)

US-China rivalry driving next web chapter

Mary Meeker, the former US internet analyst closely associated with the 1990s dotcom boom, says a new phase of global competition has broken out between a handful of massively wealthy US and Chinese internet companies — with consumers and businesses that depend on their services the beneficiaries. (FT)

Ousted FBI director to testify in Trump-Russia probe

James Comey may testify publicly as early as next week and is expected to confirm the bombshell allegations that Donald Trump pressured him to end his investigation into a top Trump aide’s ties to Moscow before firing him in part, Mr Trump has said, because of the Russia investigation, which he regards as a “witch hunt”. The testimony may confirm that Mr Trump was attempting to obstruct justice, an offence that critics have charged merits impeachment. (CNN)

Men probing Ivanka Trump brands in China missing

A labour activist researching working conditions in a Chinese factory that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump’s label has been detained by police, while two others have gone missing and are presumed also to have been detained. (AP)

Scores killed in Kabul bomb

A car bomb ripped through the diplomatic area of Kabul, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds, Afghan health officials said. The attack in such a heavily fortified area highlights the challenge facing Afghan authorities in providing security in the capital after a reduced US presence.(FT)

Eurozone unemployment at lowest since 2009

It fell to a post-crisis low in April, according to new data from the EU’s statistics agency, in a further sign that economic recovery in the currency bloc is gathering steam. (FT)

Where’s the beef (from)?

The official revival of US beef exports to China, as opposed to “grey market” imports from Hong Kong, has big producers such as Tyson licking its lips. Rising Chinese incomes are boosting meat consumption while relatively inefficient domestic producers are struggling to keep up with demand. (FT)

Space race

The head of the European Space Agency has a short-term solution for UK companies that want to to be involved in multibillion-dollar European space programmes after Brexit: set up EU subsidiaries. (FT)

SpaceX blasts off

Elon Musk’s company will launch a sixth rocket trip to the International Space Station of the year under its $4.2bn Nasa contract, but it plans four more for June as it seeks to increase the pace of flights to bring down costs and makes pace easily accessible for private companies. SpaceX is set to join rare company by launching only the second spacecraft ever to have flown into orbit more than once. (ArsTechnica)

US-Mexico sugar talks turn sour

The commodity’s American barons are frustrating efforts to cut a deal on imports, in a dress rehearsal for Nafta renegotiations. (FT)

The loneliness of Donald Trump

In a much-discussed essay, author Rebecca Solnit deconstructs the new US president: “Surely he must have imagined that more power meant more flattery, a grander image, a greater hall of mirrors reflecting back his magnificence. But he misunderstood power and prominence . . . He found out to his chagrin that we were still something of a democracy, and that the free press could not be so easily stopped, and the public itself refused to be cowed and mocks him earnestly at every turn.” (LitHub)

CEO pay runs the gamut

The heads of the 500 biggest US companies made anywhere from $100m to $1 —but while they are far outnumbered, female chief executives out-earned their male counterparts. (WSJ)

The great London property squeeze

A deep dive on how affordable housing in Britain’s capital is being replaced by luxury towers. People on middle incomes are being priced out, while the poor are forced to pay extortionate rents for shocking conditions. (Guardian)

Korea opportunity for used Japanese batteries

Imminent new rules on the disposal of hazardous waste have led to South Korean recyclers snapping up old car and motorcycle batteries from Japan for their lead content. (NAR)

The addicts next door

A haunting long read on the opiod epidemic afflicting America’s heartland. (New Yorker)

A normal person’s guide to golf

Erik Shilling on how hitting the links can be intimidating and how the sport might be dying but shouldn’t be: “There’s really no sweeter feeling than lining up on the first hole of the course with a crowd of people behind you waiting to play and watching your every move and you knock your drive 250 yards with a nice fade down the middle of the fairway, walking back to your bag like you’ve done it before.” (Deadspin)

Masters of Science: Can neuroscience stop counterfeiting?

David Eagleman explains why understanding the brain is key to tackling forgery. (FT)