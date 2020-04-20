Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Trump administration is closing in on a deal with Congress to provide another $300bn to coronavirus-hit small businesses. Then, the FT’s US economics editor, Brendan Greeley, explains how state budgets are coping without their normal tax revenue. Plus, the European Central Bank has held high-level talks about creating a eurozone bad bank for non-performing loans, and investors have pushed back on pleas by the G20 group of big economies to allow emerging markets to pause their debt repayments.

