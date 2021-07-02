All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which British head of state died 53 years after losing power?

Which American lawman died 48 years after taking part in the Gunfight at OK Corral?

For which development charity did Prince William work in Chile in 2000?

Who is the only UK poet laureate to have had a child who became an Oscar-winning actor?

What song has been a hit for Andrea True Connection (1976), Bananarama (1993) and Rachel Stevens (2004)?

Who was the Conservative leader at the 2005 general election?

© Oli Scarff/Getty Images What was the official name of West Ham’s home ground until 2016 — often known as Upton Park (above) because of its location?

In The Simpsons, who is the principal of Springfield elementary school?

Who is Harry Potter’s only cousin?