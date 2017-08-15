Sainsbury’s puts Nisa talks on hold over competition concerns

Supermarket group J Sainsbury has put on hold talks over a potential £130m takeover of convenience store wholesaler Nisa until UK competition regulators rule on a similar deal between Tesco and Booker.

Sainsbury and Nisa had been in exclusive discussions about an acquisition, as the UK’s biggest grocers continue to target the convenience sector. The talks came after Tesco unveiled its proposed £3.7bn purchase of wholesaler Booker — a tie-up now subject to a full investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority.

A person familiar with management thinking at Sainsbury’s said it had “decided to pause discussions with Nisa until it better understands how the CMA would review any deal”. No formal offer had been made.

The CMA is due to publish its provisional findings into the Tesco-Booker deal by late October, which is expected to give an insight into how it would approach similar tie-ups. As well as being a food wholesaler, Booker also operates “symbol groups” that allow independent merchants to operate small stores under brands such as Budgens and Londis.

In July the CMA said it had identified 350 local areas where there was an overlap between symbol chain stores and Tesco shops, meaning the independent outlets could in theory be offered bad terms “in order to drive customers to their local Tesco”.

Nisa said in a message to members on Monday that Sainsbury’s had “made it clear” it was still “interested in continuing to work with Nisa and potentially making an offer” but it wanted to wait “until they have greater clarity over the evolving regulatory and competition considerations”.

It also said another company that had previously bid for Nisa had “reaffirmed its interest in making an offer”, and that talks between the two were taking place. A person close to the talks said the counterparty was the Co-operative Group.

Nisa has long been considered a takeover target in a tough market for traditional convenience stores. The larger supermarkets have expanded smaller-store formats, while the rise of budget chains such as Poundland have hit companies such as Nisa.

Earlier this month B&M, the discount general retailer, said it had bought the convenience chain Heron Food Group and planned to roll out a discount convenience grocery brand.

The Nisa board is understood to favour a deal with Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest supermarket by sales.

Nisa is owned by its members, who operate independent shops using the brand. The wholesaler also supplies other convenience chains. A simple majority of members must vote for any sale, though because it has a mutual structure some have favoured a deal with the Co-op.

The Co-op and Sainsbury declined to comment.

Nisa confirmed the exclusivity period with Sainsbury’s had ended.