Using social media for work is blurring the boundaries between our professional and personal lives. Do employers really want us to bring ‘our whole selves’ to a job or is there a chance that being very open in public might impact on our careers?

When Jonathan Frostick had a heart attack, he posted his thoughts about how he planned to change his life on LinkedIn. That post went viral - and Jonathan heard from people all over the world who said his inspiring words had helped them re-assess their work/life balance.

Isabel talks to him about what happened next. She is also joined by the FT’s Emma Jacobs who has written a lot about the ways we use LinkedIn, TikTok and other social media to talk about our work, our lives - and even call out bad employers, and how this is all evolving.

We would love to hear from you - email us at workingit@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter or email her direct at isabel.berwick@ft.com

Mentioned in the podcast:

Emma Jacobs on Jonathan Frostick and how LinkedIn got personal

https://www.ft.com/content/8d910754-3568-412c-8a10-9e4806a83b11

And Emma on staff who shine on TikTok

https://www.ft.com/content/c7f8fb0e-8f1a-4829-b818-cb9fe90352fa

A first-person account from a lawyer about how he came out to his network on LinkedIn

https://www.ft.com/content/624efffd-acb5-400d-ae9e-ee207840fa34

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Renée Kaplan. Assistant producer is Persis Love. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. Produced by Novel.

