This episode, we explore the question of how we’ve changed. Lilah talks to the writer Imogen West-Knights about the phenomenon of treat brain: how the pandemic spurred our desire to excessively indulge. Then, columnist Janan Ganesh describes why lockdown decidedly did not change him — and why he’s worried if it changed you. Plus: Maria Shollenbarger sweeps us away on the world’s most glamorous train.





Links from the episode:





—Imogen West-Knights describes Treat Brain: https://www.ft.com/content/3ed08931-80b0-43a0-9bba-6c4bcc1b3e70





—Janan Ganesh on the lockdown epiphany that wasn’t: https://www.ft.com/content/bf7c501e-12a5-4737-b297-15eba91b26a0





—Maria Shollenbarger aboard the Orient Express: https://www.ft.com/content/9f776436-8205-48cc-a879-7a053f388671





—Lilah’s Instagram Live with Esther Perel: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CULKKCcJXdq/

