Many internet blind spots across the UK would be eradicated by allowing the construction of taller mobile phone masts, according to government proposals seeking to accelerate the rollout of fifth generation, high speed wireless networks.

The option to remove planning restrictions for telecoms operators is part of new prime minister Boris Johnson’s strategy to “level-up connectivity for communities across the UK and support the rollout of 5G”, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports said.

Telecoms masts are currently not allowed to be more than 25m tall, or 20m on protected land, and may not be erected close to roads. But operators could win the right to go beyond these limits following a government consultation that is set to conclude in November.

Hamish MacLeod, director of Mobile UK, the trade association for the UK’s network operators, said current planning restrictions were hindering the “fast and efficient” rollout of 5G technology, and added that he wanted to see the reforms in place “as quickly as possible.’’

Neither the government nor the operators have suggested how tall 5G towers might need to be. 5G is regarded as key to fully enabling the “internet of things”, under which everyday devices such as phones, homes and cars are connected over the internet and can share data.

Its rollout across the UK is going to cost telecoms operators billions of pounds in new infrastructure and some industry executives have complained that Britain’s planning laws could slow down the upgrade.

“The industry has been frustrated with the government demanding much better internet coverage, while at the same time saying ‘you can’t build [masts] here’,” said James Barford, director of telecoms at media advisory company Enders Analysis.

Masts might well have to be widened to hold up 5G antennas, which are heavier than those for 4G. The government also said it hoped the strengthening of mobile towers would encourage operators to share mobile infrastructure.

“A lot of rural areas get only two or three operators, but not all of them, the idea is that mast sharing will improve the offer,” said James Barford from Enders.

He said the impact of the proposed rules was difficult to quantify, but estimated it could speed up the launch of 5G coverage by up to 18 months in some areas.

“Overall rollout of 5G will take another two to four years but that will not necessarily cover rural areas, some of which do not even have good 4G coverage seven years after it was first launched,” said Mr Barford.

Only 67 per cent of the UK can currently access a “decent” signal, according to landowner lobby group CLA, without giving specifics. Mark Bridgeman, the group’s deputy president, said the figure was “unacceptable” but added “there must also be a balance between the interests of landowners and mobile operators”.

Local communities have often strongly opposed the installation of towers needed to support wireless network signals, arguing they damaged the landscape.

But Nicky Morgan, the culture secretary, signalled her proposal would not be negotiated. “In modern Britain people expect to be connected wherever they are [ . . . and we] must make sure we have the right planning laws to give the UK the best infrastructure to stay ahead.”

The government said it would seek assurances that the industry would remove redundant masts and use existing sites more effectively.