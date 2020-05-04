Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US and European banks are on track to book more than $50bn of charges on souring loans in the first quarter. Plus, the FT’s Eric Platt reports on Berkshire Hathaway’s annual general meeting, where Warren Buffett was the star of the show, and the FT’s deputy editor, Patrick Jenkins, explains how BlackRock’s small consultancy division came to have a growing influence on a number of governments.





To get free access to the FT’s Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for 30 days, visit ft.com/newsbriefingcovid.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.