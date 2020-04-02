Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

France is pushing for a common EU fund to help Europe through the coronavirus crisis. The FT’s Paris bureau chief, Victor Mallet, explains what the plan entails. Then, the rapid spread of the outbreak has pushed commercial landlords and their tenants to breaking point. FT property reporter George Hammond unpacks the brewing conflict between landlords and the tenants that are unable to pay rent. Plus,Amazon has said it is urgently investigating claims of “subhuman” conditions at a Philippines call centre, and SoftBank has pulled out of a $3bn purchase of WeWork stock.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.