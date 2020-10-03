The Romans believed that moonstone, with its curious glimmer, was made up of frozen moonlight. Known by gemologists as adularescence, the stone’s unearthly gleam led others to deem it sacred – a physical embodiment of the Mother Goddess herself. Such romanticism has been debunked in recent years, but moonstones are still finding relevance in contemporary designs. The striking stone – which comes in grey, peach, brown, white and blue – has been immortalised in myriad ways, from diamond-studded cuffs to punky hoop earrings. Even sceptics might find something to take home.
