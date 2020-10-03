Pippa Small moonstone and yellow-gold First Frost torque necklace, £6,500, and moonstone and yellow-gold pendant, POA

The Romans believed that moonstone, with its curious glimmer, was made up of frozen moonlight. Known by gemologists as adularescence, the stone’s unearthly gleam led others to deem it sacred – a physical embodiment of the Mother Goddess herself. Such romanticism has been debunked in recent years, but moonstones are still finding relevance in contemporary designs. The striking stone – which comes in grey, peach, brown, white and blue – has been immortalised in myriad ways, from diamond-studded cuffs to punky hoop earrings. Even sceptics might find something to take home.

Boodles moonstone, diamond and white-gold Seascape earrings, £16,000

Cassandra Goad moonstone and yellow-gold Severine ring, £5,495

Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen blush moonstone and yellow-gold Dew Drops earrings, £1,750

Brooke Gregson moonstone and gold Ellipse Halo ring, £2,400

Nina Runsdorf moonstone and white-gold Clair De Lune earrings, £12,750

Boghossian sugarloaf moonstone, emerald and diamond bangle, POA

Elizabeth Gage blue moonstone, diamond and gold earrings, £12,000