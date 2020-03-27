A nationwide lockdown, government warnings to avoid supermarkets, and overloaded online grocery services sounded like perfect ingredients for a boom in restaurant delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

But over the past week, orders in the UK have fallen sharply, according to several people in the industry, as consumer anxiety over coronavirus infection and widespread restaurant closures were compounded by the abrupt departure of some of the delivery apps’ biggest brands, including McDonald’s and Wagamama.

The hit to online revenues is a further blow to Britain’s struggling restaurant sector and will put extra pressure on Deliveroo in particular. The UK-based delivery pioneer was already facing a funding squeeze as competition regulators investigated its plans to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in new capital from Amazon.

“Deliveroo cannot really afford this uncertainty,” said one person with direct knowledge of the Competition and Markets Authority’s investigation. “The company needs money fast.”

One executive at a company that works with food delivery apps said that order volumes have fallen by as much as two-thirds in the past week. The drop has been even more extreme in central London, where lunchtime orders to office workers have all but disappeared.

“The analysts are predicting huge growth in takeaway delivery, but that’s not what we are seeing,” the executive said.

“Volumes are down quite substantially,” said another food delivery executive. “Consumers are super scared.”

Last orders

After pubs and restaurants closed their doors last Friday night under government orders, the UK’s restaurant industry has found adapting to a takeaway-only world much more difficult than many operators had anticipated.

Several popular chains including McDonald’s, Greggs, Nando’s and Wagamama shut down completely earlier this week, citing concerns over staff safety, despite initially hoping to adapt their high-street restaurants for delivery and collections.

The departures of some of the delivery apps’ most popular restaurant partners left a huge gap.

“This is the moment the apocalypse got real for me. No Wagamama,” said Joe, a tech entrepreneur in central London, who orders from Deliveroo several times a week.

Just a week ago, Peter Backman, a food industry consultant, had hoped that the lockdown would give delivery apps “a bit of a boost”. But now he fears “carnage” in the restaurant sector. “The delivery companies themselves don’t seem to be doing brilliantly,” he said.

Uber, Just Eat and Deliveroo have all unveiled incentive packages to restaurants, including reduced commissions and faster payments.

Deliveroo has even launched a TV advertising campaign to reassure diners and restaurants that it is “here to deliver”. “We are working closely with restaurants to optimise their operations for delivery, and we are doing everything we can to make sure people still have access to the food they need at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

The takeaway experiment

So far, such initiatives have not been enough to reverse a decline in UK orders.

Activity was “the same” for a few days early in the coronavirus outbreak, according to one Deliveroo contractor, “but when Wagamama closed, we were not so busy.”

Like an offline shopping mall, restaurant delivery businesses depend on “anchor tenants” such as McDonald’s to drive order volume. A large drop in orders leaves couriers without enough work at a time when many are already nervous about the risk of infection.

The UK government’s pledge on Thursday to pay 80 per cent of their usual salaries could be a further disincentive to couriers signing on to delivery apps, said Mr Backman.

© David Rogers/Getty

Despite the unusual circumstances, the UK’s competition regulator has shown little indication that it is prepared to grant Deliveroo a reprieve. The CMA is continuing to examine its concerns that Amazon’s investment might reduce competition in the UK’s restaurant and grocery delivery markets. Continuing activity this week has rattled those involved.

“The UK government is trying to ensure that the critical infrastructure of the food supply is strengthened,” said one person with direct knowledge of the probe. “Yet at the same time the CMA continues to pursue their case”, putting Deliveroo’s future in doubt.

Uber raised $8bn in its initial public offering last year and said last week that it expects to have at least $4bn in cash reserves by the end of this year. Just Eat is merging with its larger rival Takeaway.com, though it too is facing a competition investigation.

But privately held Deliveroo is more vulnerable to a downswing. If the CMA were to block its investment from Amazon, venture capitalists say trying to raise new funds in the current climate would be extremely challenging.

The conditions in the UK food delivery market are changing quickly, however. The pattern from Asia and the rest of Europe could point to a quick recovery once customer confidence starts to return and people want to support their local eateries.

Restaurants are certainly more willing to experiment. Deliveroo said last week that more than 3,000 new restaurants signed up for its platform, with other apps pointing to a similar surge in demand, though it is unclear how many outlets they have lost during the same period.

For some, the takeaway experiment did not last long. London’s pasta venue Padella, Italian restaurant Campania, and Middle Eastern group Honey & Co, all stopped offering food for takeaway within a week of launching.

© Jason Alden/Bloomberg

“When [delivery] is your only income, some restaurants struggle to make enough to cover the overhead of a large kitchen,” said Graeme Smith, managing director at AlixPartners, a turnround consultancy.

“It’s a very different business model just doing delivery,” said Sarah Willingham, chair of ramen restaurant Tonkotsu, who is also an “ambassador” for Just Eat.

But she added that the crisis could improve the relationship between restaurants and aggregators, which have been occasionally antagonistic in the past.

‘This is not about making money’

Michael Nuener, vice-president of UK and European operations at Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Hakkasan, said that since its delivery service launched on Friday, the restaurant had retained around 15 per cent of a normal service’s turnover.

“This is not about making money, it's about staying in touch with our guests,” Mr Nuener said.

But unlike physical reservations, restaurants cannot control when customers order through delivery apps. On Saturday, Hakkasan had to temporarily turn off its delivery service as it couldn’t handle the volume of orders.

Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber have all dispatched teams to help restaurants adjust to these new conditions. But some are avoiding those logistical troubles by turning into grocery stores. The Bell Inn, a gastropub in Langford, Gloucestershire, is now selling bread, eggs, vegetables and sweet treats.

Peter Creed, co-owner of the Bell, said that combined with the government’s salary support and other tax reliefs, the “trickle” of income from the shop and takeaway should allow the pub to pay its overheads and survive the crisis.

Still, the challenge ahead is enormous. “It feels like it's been months already, but it's only been days,” Mr Creed said. “Each day is the longest thing ever, I sit there just staring at our bank account.”

Reporting by Tim Bradshaw, Alice Hancock, Antonia Cundy, Javier Espinoza, Judith Evans and Kate Beioley





