UK government ministers squabbled over a no-deal Brexit on Friday, as the Conservative party’s divisions deepened following Theresa May’s latest parliamentary defeat.

Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, said the government “absolutely” would not rule out a no-deal scenario, hours after Alistair Burt, minister of state at the Foreign Office, tweeted “we are not leaving without a deal”.

“The government does not want no-deal, but it is there because that is the legal default position, and any competent government must prepare for all eventualities,” Mrs Leadsom told the BBC.

The Conservatives are divided over a no-deal scenario that the party’s Europhile wing regards as disastrous but which Eurosceptic Tories see as preferable to remaining within Brussels’ orbit. Mrs Leadsom acknowledged that some ministers could resign if Mrs May refused to delay Britain’s scheduled March 29 exit to prevent a no-deal outcome. “Resignations from government do happen,” she said.

Dominic Grieve, a former attorney-general who has become one of the main Europhile rebel Tory MPs, forecast that “a dozen or even more” ministers — including “up to half a dozen” cabinet ministers — could resign at the end of February, if the government were headed for a no-deal Brexit.

Asked if that could bring down a government, he said: “Yes, it could, and this isn’t a desirable outcome.”

The fragility of Mrs May’s position was exposed by Thursday’s vote, when more than 70 Tory MPs refused to back the prime minister’s Brexit strategy.

The defeat has few formal implications for Mrs May, but seriously damages her claim — made after winning a parliamentary vote on a broad-brush Brexit motion a fortnight ago — to have found “a substantial and sustainable majority” in the House of Commons that could back a tweaked deal with Brussels.

Recriminations flew after the vote, with Europhile ministers making clear their disgust at the behaviour of their hardline Eurosceptic colleagues, many of whom abstained rather than back Mrs May.

Richard Harrington, the business minister, said that the European Research Group — the Brexiter group chaired by Jacob Rees-Mogg — were “traitors” and should join the new party backed by former UK Independence party leader Nigel Farage.

“In my view, they’re not Conservatives,” he told the House magazine. Defence minister Tobias Ellwood told Newsnight that he was “yet again frustrated with the party within our party — the ERG”.

Mrs Leadsom insisted the defeat was “more of a hiccup than the disaster that’s being reported”. But she conceded that the vote “allows the EU to continue with this pretence that they don’t know what we want”.

Brussels has rejected Mrs May’s demand for changes to the withdrawal agreement to limit the backstop, the insurance mechanism designed to avoid Irish border checks. Eurosceptics loath the provision, which they say could “trap” the UK in a customs union with Brussels.

Many MPs argue that the government will have to seek a delay to the formal Article 50 exit process because of the continuing parliamentary divisions.