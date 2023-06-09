They say money can’t buy you love, but as the average cost of a UK wedding exceeds £18,000 plenty of couples and their families are having to rethink the financial nature of their nuptials.

The FT’s Money Clinic podcast is keen to hear from listeners in advance of an upcoming episode.

In a week that the world’s largest jeweller warned of falling demand for engagement rings, perhaps you have delayed plans to get married as costs climb. Maybe you are downsizing your wedding plans, or want to share other money-saving tips to cut costs while keeping your big day special.

We are also interested in hearing from those on the receiving end of invites this wedding season. According to a survey by Monzo, the digital bank, 48 per cent of people have turned down an invitation to a wedding, hen or stag do this summer simply because they can’t afford it.

