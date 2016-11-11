Five properties worth $100m-plus

Château de la Croix des Gardes, Cannes, Côte d’Azur, France, $100m-plus

Where Within the historic “Quartier des Anglais” of Cannes. Nice Côte d’Azur international airport is 15 minutes by helicopter.

What Built in 1919 in a neoclassical style, the château has 13 bedrooms and more than 13,000 sq ft of living space. The grounds include an outdoor pool, winter garden, orangery and views over the Mediterranean.

Why One of the largest properties on the Côte d’Azur, the property embodies the grandeur of the French Riviera in its heyday; the masquerade ball scenes in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief, starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant, were filmed in the property.

Who Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebys.com, tel: +33 4 92 92 12 88

Great Island, Darien, Connecticut, US, $175m

Where On Long Island Sound near the town of Darien, about one hour’s drive from Manhattan and JFK international airport.

What The 63-acre property has a 20-stall stable, a polo field, waterfront cottages and a private beach with a dock for yachts. The main house, built in the early 1900s, has six bedrooms plus wings for guests and staff.

Why William Ziegler, a baking powder tycoon, bought the property in 1902 and it has been owned by his descendants ever since. The current record for the most expensive residential sale in US history was set in 2014 when a property sold for $147m in the nearby Hamptons.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate, christiesrealestate.com, tel: +1 203 869 9866

Hackwood Park, Alton, Hampshire, UK, £85m

Where In Hampshire, south-west of London, close to the Chiltern Hills area of outstanding natural beauty. Heathrow airport is about 45 minutes by car.

What A Grade II-listed house built in the 1680s with 24 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. A former royal deer park, the 260 acres of grounds are a mixture of pasture, parkland and formal gardens designed by Charles Bridgeman in the early 18th century. There is also a stable yard, coach house, two detached houses and two entrance lodges.

Why Hackwood Park is one of the most expensive estates to be publicly listed in the UK to date. Potential buyers are asked to provide evidence of their financial status before viewing.

Who UK Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebys.com, tel: +44 1932 860537

Tour Odéon, Monaco, €350m

Where Near Monaco’s Place du Casino. Nice Côte d’Azur international airport is 32km away.

What A 3,500 sq metre penthouse extending over five floors — the buyer will decide the exact layout of the interior. On the rooftop is an outdoor pool with a slide.

Why At 170 metres high, Tour Odéon will be the second tallest tower on the Mediterranean coast and one of the most lavish, with a private cinema and chauffeured limousine service for residents.

Who Knight Frank, knightfrank.com; odeon.mc, tel: +44 20 7861 1553

The Beverly House, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US, $175m

Where In Beverly Hills, off Santa Monica Boulevard. Los Angeles international airport is about 30 minutes by car.

What An “H”-shaped home built in the 1920s with more than 50,000 sq ft of indoor space, including 19 bedrooms with bathroom suites, a two-storey library and a projection room. There is also a tennis court and outdoor pool.

Why The Beverly House was once owned by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst and actress Marion Davies and is a part of Hollywood legend; the “horse head” scene in the film The Godfather was filmed there.

Who Savills, savills.com, tel: +1 424 230 3743