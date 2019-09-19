Big Tech is facing the prospect of broad sectoral regulation that goes well beyond the narrow antitrust focus that has defined government interest in the industry in recent decades, according to Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and top lawyer. However, a break-up of today’s dominant online platforms seems unlikely, he suggested.

Speaking in an interview this week, Mr Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993, predicted a return to a period when government set broad rules governing how particular industry sectors operate, rather than focusing on individual cases of economic harm caused by monopolists.

The shift reflects the wide range of concerns stirred up by today’s leading consumer tech companies, including privacy and the mass collection of data. Also, the fact that a number of different companies are involved, rather than a single dominant monopolist, makes broader action likely, he suggested. “It won’t surprise me if we see more focus in Brussels, and perhaps even in Washington, on that set of issues and not one thing alone,” Mr Smith said.

Changes in the way regulators think about competition are also reshaping the response to tech’s market power, he added, with “new schools of antitrust thinking” taking hold. That is leading to broader theories of potential harm, not just those to do with limiting competition or pushing up prices for consumers.

“You can’t help but note that the year 2019 is significant in that Berlin and Washington have both embraced a similar approach to some degree, arguing that it is appropriate to consider more of these so-called non-economic, non-price issues — and that’s unusual,” he said.

There are more platforms today . . . That means no single platform has the role in technology that perhaps the Windows platform played two decades ago

The widening interest of the regulators was on display in Washington on Tuesday, when top US competition regulators answered questions before the Senate judiciary committee. Makan Delrahim, head of the Department of Justice antitrust division, said allegations of political bias against companies like Google and Facebook were likely to be taken into account in any assessment of the companies’ market power.

Mr Smith took over as Microsoft’s top lawyer at the height of its battle with the justice department and the European Commission nearly two decades ago and was instrumental in shaping a response that eventually saw it escape close regulatory scrutiny. The software company rebounded to overtake Apple and become the world’s most valuable company again earlier this year, after repositioning its business away from its old PC monopoly.

In contrast to Microsoft’s dominance during the PC era, Mr Smith pointed to new features of today’s tech landscape that had drawn more pointed questions. These include the rise of online marketplaces run by the dominant tech platforms, and the dependence of some companies on digital advertising.

The tech landscape is “somewhat different today, in that some of the platforms are both platforms and aggregators,” he said. That includes Apple’s App store and Amazon’s marketplace for other online sellers. “Windows, for all its market share and economic position, never had an app store,” Mr Smith said.

Acting as both open platform and marketplace had “strengthened” their position, making other providers of digital content — and even companies selling physical goods — dependent on “two-sided markets” run by the biggest tech companies, he said.

Fears about the conflicts of interest caused by this dual role have led politicians like Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren to call for a break-up of the big tech companies.

However, Mr Smith suggested that the worries were lessened by the fact that there are a number of rival online venues. “There are more platforms today . . . That means no single platform has the role in technology that perhaps the Windows platform played two decades ago,” he said.

In a new book addressing the biggest tech policy issues, Tools and Weapons, Mr Smith and co-author Carol Ann Browne also highlighted the impact of online advertising, comparing concerns about today’s advertising-dependent internet giants to the backlash against radio in the 1940s. Back then, a move into advertising was accused of changing the nature of the medium and “dumbing down” programming.

“The issues today are less about that and more about whether it’s engendering sort of algorithmically based cyber-tribes,” Mr Smith said. “These issues do have real precedents — I don’t think it’s surprising people are looking around and asking these questions.”

Microsoft itself faced a court-ordered break-up during its battle with the Department of Justice nearly two decades ago, before the order was overturned on appeal. Based on the software company’s long run-in with regulators, Mr Smith said, “they certainly don’t require that the companies be broken up or even that their products be divided up.”

“Ultimately, it was less about breaking things apart and more about putting rules in place to ensure that the creator of the platform couldn’t obtain inappropriate benefit in a market or for a product that was considered adjacent,” he added. “It shows that the process is slow but the tools are plentiful in terms of what competition regulators have.”