US companies to launch record wave of share buybacks as execs willing to spend excess cash

Companies are dusting off share buyback plans after a blockbuster earnings season, and shareholders are rebelling against executive pay proposals. Plus, the FT’s New Delhi reporter, Jyotsna Singh, explains how India’s second surge is devastating the country’s middle class. 


Companies prepare share buyback bonanza as outlook clears

https://www.ft.com/content/d7adb226-e9a6-4cd8-9049-35d55c211ca4


US investors revolt against executive pay in record numbers

https://www.ft.com/content/50e73d21-3de5-4196-b124-7281ec7af828


Covid batters India’s aspiring middle classes

https://www.ft.com/content/28e9c827-1131-4412-bafa-5e88eb211fc4?


