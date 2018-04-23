Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

How to Lead

Thiraphong Chansiri of Thai Union — the seafood company — features in our weekly series How to Lead. He talks about his experiences of cleaning up an abusive supply chain.

Work & Careers round-up by Wai Kwen Chan

Andrew Hill is away. In the meantime, here is a summary of the latest stories from Work and Careers:

Find out why we are irrational about MBA rankings — watch out for those Inbuilt biases.

Sales professionals are in demand again, but very few people can do it well. See our video on how to sell.

Have you thought about writing a corporate novel? Listen to our podcast where author Jillian Medoff talks about her latest novel This Could Hurt

Binge watch cinema cheaply with MoviePass — while you still can

Wellbeing plans — such as meditation sessions — are no substitute for good management

Meet the Work tribes — the closet harasser and the plural non-executive director

Professor's picks

Every week a business school professor or academic recommends useful FT articles.

Dhafer Saïdane, head of the MSc corporate finance management at Skema Business School selects:

We need to talk about the Lighthizer Doctrine I find myself in an increasingly difficult position to explain to my students what globalisation means. The article mentions: ‘Much has been made … of Donald Trump’s assault on the global trading system and the protectionist threat he poses to the international liberal order.’

Much of the the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer’s ‘scorn for the WTO is reserved for what he sees as its inability to police China effectively — or rein in its rise as a global trading power. '

If the WTO is under threat, then graduates pursuing an international business career need to think how it will affect their roles and their economy.

US abdication in Africa hands political opportunities to China The article states the effects of US’s ‘shrinking influence’ in Africa. ‘The US business relationship with Africa is almost exclusively extractive. Oil majors, such as Chevron and ExxonMobil …are the biggest investors. The likes of GE, Google and Citigroup are among a handful of non-extractives making any sort of commercial bet on a continent that, though poor, contains several of the world’s fastest-growing economies.’

China sees opportunities in Africa, its ‘influence is everywhere: in roads, rail, telecoms, infrastructure …' This article highlights emerging trends of vital importance for business students as it shows that there are career opportunities in developing countries.

Jonathan Moules's business school news

My piece about the rise of data science masters degree courses appears to have been prescient. A study by LinkedIn found that demand for data scientists is growing faster than for any other job definition in the US. Not surprisingly, it is also one of the country’s best paid jobs.

Business schools are still getting in on the act. The University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business has just announced the creation of a data and business analytics concentration for its full-time MBA, driven by demand from existing students.

Eugene Soltes, an associate professor at Harvard Business School, got in touch with a warning about the rise of these courses. “It’s a real challenge blending the technical with the non-technical side and I think that’s an area we’ll need to do some significant adjustments in business academia to accommodate,” he said.

Big data might be a big opportunity for business schools, but it will also create some big headaches for those trying to develop effective courses.

Ask the academics

Got a question for leading business school experts? Send it to bschool@ft.com and we will publish the best replies in future newsletters.

Test your knowledge

How good is your grasp of the news? Test your reading of last week's top stories with the FirstFT quiz.

