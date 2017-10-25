Indian state banks soar on $32bn recapitalisation plan

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Shares in some of India’s largest banks surged by more than a quarter on Wednesday in response to a $32bn government recapitalisation plan for large state-controlled lenders dogged by soured corporate loans.

The finance ministry’s announcement on Tuesday evening galvanised investor confidence in the state banks, which account for more than two-thirds of Indian banking assets, and whose weakened balance sheets have become a key long-term concern for economists.

The share price of Punjab National Bank, the second-largest state-controlled bank by assets, rose 39 per cent on Wednesday morning, while that of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, jumped 24 per cent. Other major state banks such as Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank saw share price rises of above 25 per cent.

The banks have been suffering the after-effects of a wave of exuberant lending over much of the past decade to companies in sectors such as steel and infrastructure, many of which failed to achieve the forecast returns and failed to meet their loan obligations. Gross non-performing loans at the state-controlled lenders hit 13.7 per cent of assets at the end of June, up from 5.4 per cent in March 2015.

“The quantum of the plan is large enough to comprehensively address these banks' weak capitalisation levels,” wrote Srikanth Vadlamani at rating agency Moody’s.

The larger state banks, which are likely to receive the bulk of the new capital, will need Rs700bn-Rs950bn ($10.7bn-$14.6bn) over the next two years to comply with Basel III rules and to cover provisions on their bad loans, Moody’s estimates.

The government has pledged to inject Rs1.35tn of capital into the banks through recapitalisation bonds over the next two years, with an additional Rs181bn of direct support from the budget, and a further Rs580bn to be raised from private investors.

The plan is almost triple the size of a recapitalisation plan announced two years ago, which has fallen short of its target after the banks struggled to supplement government capital by raising equity from the market. The dramatic increase in state backing is likely to increase private investor appetite, Mr Vadlamani argued.

Yet the finance ministry gave little detail on the mechanics of the programme, which analysts are assuming will operate similarly to a 1990s initiative, under which the government sold bonds to banks and used the proceeds to inject new equity into the institutions.

While such a move “may appear to be an accounting entry, we perceive it as an efficient tool to address the current mess”, wrote analysts at Edelweiss Financial Services, arguing that the move would help to bolster long-term growth by equipping banks to lend.

With loan growth flagging at the struggling state banks in recent years, private-sector rivals have seized the opportunity to grow rapidly in both retail and corporate lending, sending their valuations soaring.

Share prices in some of the leading private-sector banks fell back on Wednesday as investors anticipated a stiffer fight from the recapitalised state-controlled groups. HDFC Bank, the country’s most valuable bank by market capitalisation, and rival Kotak Mahindra Bank both fell by just under 4 per cent.

But the recapitalisation move would not lead to an immediate resurgence of lending by the state banks, wrote Nilanjan Karfa, an analyst at Jefferies. Slow loan growth — which fell to just 5.1 per cent in the last financial year, a six-decade low — is largely a result of companies’ weak demand for credit, which “needs to be worked at separately”.

He added that the move could have been made sooner, with the problem of bank balance sheets already a topic of debate when Narendra Modi’s government took power in 2014.

“Why the government had to wait till the penultimate year of its five-year stay, is something we can't place a finger on,” Mr Karfa wrote.