EasyJet enjoyed a boost in growth due to the collapse of several of its rivals and problems at Ryanair that helped improve its fares outlook after a tough year in the cut-throat airline market.

The company’s shares rose more than 6 per cent in morning trade after it signalled an easing in competitive pressures following the demise of Monarch and Air Berlin and the cut in capacity at Ryanair in the wake of the pilot roster problems.

The low-cost carrier said it now expected revenue per seat, or RPS — a measure of fares — to increase by a low to mid-single digit percentage in the first half of the 2018 fiscal year.

However, the company posted a 17.3 per cent fall to £408m in headline pre-tax profits, excluding one-off costs, compared with the previous year, as it was hit by the drop in sterling and excess capacity in the market.

Analysts also raised concerns over the company’s cost outlook. The airline said headline cost per seat excluding fuel and at constant currency was expected to increase by up to 1 per cent in 2018, largely down to crew and ground handling cost inflation.

Dame Carolyn McCall, who is stepping down as chief executive at the end of the month after seven-and-a-half years to head up UK broadcaster ITV, said she was leaving easyJet in a good position.

“If you look at the outlook, the trading momentum’s good, RPS is up for the first time in a couple of years given how hard the environment has been . . . it’s the best time to leave a company, it’s in good hands.”

Dame Carolyn said rises in the price of oil were likely to further help easyJet by placing pressure on weaker rivals.

Analysts said the improving unit revenue trend was a “positive development”. “After several quarters of declining unit revenue trends, the market will be encouraged by this statement,” said Stephen Furlong at stockbroker Davy.

Dame Carolyn said it was benefiting primarily from Monarch’s collapse, pointing to a 98 per cent overlap in routes with the carrier, which went into liquidation last month.

“There’s been a definite benefit and that’s what we’ve shown in the first half. This is the first time in about eight or nine quarters that we have guided to positive revenue trends for the first half,” she said.

The results were published after a difficult year for European airlines, with intense competition and rising fuel prices ratcheting up the pressure and resulting in three carriers entering administration over the summer.

The airline’s new chief executive, Johan Lundgren, a former Tui director, will join on December 1 in the middle of a busy time for the low-cost airline.

It’s probably the easiest it’s been actually for quite a long time in terms of plates spinning

It is in the process of buying 25 aircraft and other assets from Air Berlin, which easyJet on Tuesday estimated would incur losses of about £60m in 2018 as well as £100m in one-off expenses. It is expected to become earnings accretive by the 2019 fiscal year.

The company is also in the running to buy parts of Italian carrier Alitalia. It has already started moves to deal with the looming issue of Britain’s departure from the EU by setting up a European airline in Austria.

Dame Carolyn said that while it was a busy time for the airline, she felt it was now spinning “manageable plates”.

“It’s probably the easiest it’s been actually for quite a long time in terms of plates spinning because we chose to do Air Berlin. We know what we are doing, we are very, very strong at execution and therefore that’s in our control,” she added.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Megaw

