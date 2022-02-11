All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the third biggest city in Maine?

Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio all played for which baseball team?

Who was the British prime minister at the turn of the 20th century?

Which British soul singer’s hits include “Come As You Are”, “Get Up!” and “Shoulda Woulda Coulda”?

Which British comedian and radio presenter, who died in 1997, was known as “Cheerful”?

The teenage gangster Pinkie Brown is the main character in which Graham Green novel?

What did the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha become in 1917?

What’s the common name of MgSO4.7H2O, used as an exfoliant and as an addition to bath water?

Who has played both the Ewok Wicket in the Star Wars series and Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter films?