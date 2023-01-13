All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Richard Nixon came to prominence by helping to convict which US State Department official of being a Soviet spy?

Which traditional Christmas song — that doesn’t mention Christmas — was written by James Lord Pierpont in 1857?

Gregory Hines was famous for what kind of dancing?

What was the first double album by U2?

What was the only children’s book by Ian Fleming?

What’s the common nickname for the sporting event that took place on October 30 1974?

Will Young became a successful singer thanks to which TV show?

What’s the British word for what Australians call thongs?

On March 21 2006, Jack Dorsey sent out the first ever what