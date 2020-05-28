Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT Money presenter Claer Barrett talks to FT columnists Michael Skapinker and Lindsay Cook about the issues travellers are experiencing, which airlines appear to be the best and worst and how UK listeners can go directly to their credit or debit card provider to request a refund for cancelled flights and holidays.

