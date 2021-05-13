One year on from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, in-house legal teams in the FT Innovative Lawyers rankings are responding creatively. After managing crises and recoveries, they are now applying their efforts to redesigning legal documents, processes and the make-up of their teams.

At DBS Bank, the in-house legal team won this year’s award for its work at the intersection of law, technology and data. Lawyers helped launch a cryptocurrency exchange at the bank and developed a model which uses data analytics to assess and predict risk when dealing with corporate banking customers.

In fact, many of the innovations featured are the result of legal teams working closely with other parts of their businesses. Some are also working with other organisations on industry-wide initiatives, such as the resources companies that formed the Western Australian modern slavery collaborative.

In-house legal teams have been taking on new responsibilities, too — such as the environmental, social and governance agenda or, in the case of the Australian telecoms group Telstra, restructuring. Others, such as National Australia Bank’s team, have shown themselves well equipped to take the lead on business strategies.

Most innovative in-house legal teams in Asia-Pacific 2021 Rank Company Total for ranked submissions 1 Winner: DBS Bank* 48 2 HSBC 47 3 National Australia Bank 45 3 Rio Tinto 45 5 Lazada 44 6 Chevron 43 7 Citic Capital 26 8 ICICI Bank 25 9 Tesla 24 9 Wesfarmers 24

Case studies: In-house legal teams

Social justice WINNER: Western Australian modern slavery collaborative

In 2019, energy and resources companies in Western Australia entered an informal collaboration to help end modern slavery and advance the UN’s sustainable development goals. Together, in-house lawyers from 20 companies devised new ways to detect modern slavery in supply chains. Their toolkit includes a questionnaire to guide suppliers on identifying risks, improve transparency, and recognise areas where more checks should be made. Aquila Capital

The Asia-Pacific general counsel for the German sustainable investment management company is leading pro bono initiatives in the region. These include a collaboration with United Women Singapore, a charity, to produce a handbook to educate companies about domestic violence, and helping Yong-en, a Singapore care centre, to feed disadvantaged families in the city state’s Chinatown. Commended: Maree Myerscough. Lazada

The legal team at the Singaporean ecommerce company supported businesses affected by Covid-19 lockdowns. Lobbying by Lazada smoothed the way to a partnership with ComfortDelGro, a transport company, allowing its taxi drivers to make deliveries for Lazada.

Digital solutions

WINNER: ICICI Bank

The bank’s legal team worked with technology providers to design the processes and workflows for a contract management platform. This end-to-end system — which handles property rentals, escrow agreements and alliance agreements for credit card benefits — will be rolled out to other business units. It has been used to produce more than 300 contracts since December 2020. Allegis Group

Lawyers at the talent management business implemented an artificial intelligence tool to review incoming contracts, working with the vendor to adapt it to their needs. The product has led to time savings of 70 per cent on contract review. Chevron Australia

Data scientists and the energy company’s in-house legal team worked together to develop a machine-learning tool to streamline the process of reviewing 15,000 files of unstructured data and sending them to the relevant expert for review. The lawyers have also produced contract automation tools using SharePoint and are experimenting with icons to make documents easier to navigate. China International Capital Corporation

A digital transformation project was led by the in-house legal team at the Hong Kong-based international arm of the Chinese investment bank. The lawyers implemented iManage, a document and email management system, to deal with communications data. They are working with professional services firm PwC to introduce technologies to manage risk. National Australia Bank

The in-house legal team worked on a project called LG Crowd to test various technology and process tools. This showed how legal operations can benefit from enterprise technologies, and the results have helped shape the department’s strategy for the bank. Key outcomes of the project include engaging senior leaders in the work of the legal services team and showing lawyers how to explore the use of tech by experimenting and failing. Ping An Insurance

Since 2019, in-house lawyers have designed, developed and deployed technological solutions with the help of the company’s 9,000 computer scientists. One particular success has been a contract review tool that can read both English and Chinese. The legal team trained the tool by using high-risk clauses specific to Ping An’s business. They also advised computer scientists on data protection and confidentiality. All contracts are in the review system, giving Ping An more control over its legal risks. Wesfarmers

The Australian conglomerate’s in-house legal team has built self-service technology to enable staff to solve everyday problems independently, which frees time for lawyers to do more strategic and complex work. The developments include a self-service tool for confidentiality agreements, automated contract review and a platform to ensure that marketing campaigns are legally compliant.

Strategic and risk advisers © Bloomberg WINNER: Citic Capital

In 2020, China’s Harbin Pharmaceutical, owned by Citic Capital — part of the Chinese state-backed financial services group Citic — acquired US health and wellness retailer GNC out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Yong Kai Wong, Citic Capital general counsel, played a leading part, negotiating terms and talking to employees about what it would mean for GNC to be owned by a Chinese company. Commended: Yong Kai Wong. Affirma Capital

The legal and compliance team at the private equity fund, which until 2019 was owned by Standard Chartered Bank, has redesigned the fund’s risk guides. The lawyers have shortened the documents — which outline rules in broad terms, enabling everyone in the business to manage their own risk — to no more than five pages each. Airbnb

Yu Watanabe, lead counsel for the Japanese division of the accommodation rental website, persuaded the government to reform its esignature regulations to allow lawyers to sign documents virtually during the pandemic. Previously, the execution of some legal documents required a traditional seal. DBS Bank

The bank’s in-house team assisted on the launch of DBS Digital Exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange for institutional and accredited investors. The lawyers designed policies, processes and controls, including an anti-money-laundering framework and conflict management controls. DBS Digital Exchange is recognised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the central bank. Rio Tinto

Lawyers at miner Rio Tinto advised on the development of a blockchain platform for the sale of iron ore. The legal team persuaded banks and ore purchasers, which include steel producer China Baowu, to accept the terms of the new model. Transactions can be completed faster — opening a letter of credit is down from 48 hours to a few minutes, for example — and with greater transparency. Tesla

Lawyers at the electric car and battery energy storage company supported its push into Australia’s renewable and alternative energy market. Tesla is leading the creation of a virtual power plant involving social housing properties in South Australia. The in-house team worked with the law firm Pinsent Masons to advise on the financing, regulatory and insurance structure for the distributed network, the first of its kind in Australia.