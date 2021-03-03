Partnership between top drugmakers to provide Covid-19 vaccines for every adult American by May

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the US would have enough doses of coronavirus vaccines for every adult by the end of May, global energy-related carbon emissions have rebounded from coronavirus lockdown levels, and Ant Group has shared just a fraction of its consumer data with China’s central bank, defying Beijing. Plus, the FT’s Berlin bureau chief, Guy Chazan, explains why Germany’s vaccine rollout has gone slower than expected.





Biden says US will have enough jabs to vaccinate all adults by end of May

https://www.ft.com/content/89442c1b-8295-4682-9f09-c040b9017882?





Global carbon emissions rebound to pre-lockdown levels

https://www.ft.com/content/600ad91f-79d4-451c-97c1-ab9a0daf4d3e





Jack Ma’s Ant defies pressure from Beijing to share more customer data

https://www.ft.com/content/1651bc67-4112-4ce5-bf7a-d4ad7039e7c7





Germany loses Covid crown as vaccine campaign falters

https://www.ft.com/content/33f8ffd6-066b-449c-bf7e-edd51d661b19

