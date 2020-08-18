Youngest American voters dislike the choice in front of them
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are failing to inspire Gen Z, which could mean lower turnouts
America’s youngest voters could hold the key to whether the US elects its oldest president in history in November. But, as Democrats convene online for a pandemic-plagued convention this week, they must face the fact that Generation Z (loosely defined as those born between 1995-2010) — some of whom will be voting in their first presidential election — are far from thrilled with the choices before them. That could translate into fewer of the youngest Americans bothering to vote at all.