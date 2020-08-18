Youngest American voters dislike the choice in front of them

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are failing to inspire Gen Z, which could mean lower turnouts
Democrats at a primary campaign rally for Bernie Sanders, whose strong support among younger socialist voters may hurt Joe Biden's bid for the White House © Lucas Jackson/Reuters

America’s youngest voters could hold the key to whether the US elects its oldest president in history in November. But, as Democrats convene online for a pandemic-plagued convention this week, they must face the fact that Generation Z (loosely defined as those born between 1995-2010) — some of whom will be voting in their first presidential election — are far from thrilled with the choices before them. That could translate into fewer of the youngest Americans bothering to vote at all.